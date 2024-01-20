New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $329.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.17. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $365.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

