New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,024 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 20.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 339,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 159.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 27.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Innoviva by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.26 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

