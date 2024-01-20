New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,129,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UHT stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.16%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

