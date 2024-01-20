New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.3 %

CMP opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

