New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 855 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $662.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

