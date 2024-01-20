New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after acquiring an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 233,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.