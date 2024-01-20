Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOK. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 829,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.