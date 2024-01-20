Northcoast Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $46.29 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

