NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.03.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$10.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.809221 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,637. Company insiders own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.