NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at NVR
In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVR Stock Performance
NYSE NVR opened at $7,207.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,900.99 and a 1-year high of $7,267.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,696.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,290.90.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
