Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.