Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

