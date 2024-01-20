OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.58 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

