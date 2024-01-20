OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.58 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
