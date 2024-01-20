Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 15.8 %
NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Orchestra BioMed has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $23.39.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orchestra BioMed Company Profile
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.