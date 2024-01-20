Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 15.8 %

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Orchestra BioMed has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

