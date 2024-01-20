Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIOFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 15.8 %

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Orchestra BioMed has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

