Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

