Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OSK opened at $106.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.