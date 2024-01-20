Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.52%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

