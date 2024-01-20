PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $463.21

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.21 ($5.89) and traded as low as GBX 454.01 ($5.78). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 459.40 ($5.85), with a volume of 292,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PageGroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 420 ($5.34) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.28.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

