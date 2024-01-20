Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KWR stock opened at $195.03 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

