Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,534 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 298.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $81.98 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

