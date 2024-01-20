Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,146 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

