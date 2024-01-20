Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

