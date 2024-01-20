Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $301,000 in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 861,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

