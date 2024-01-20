Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $308,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 77.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $103,870,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GVA opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

