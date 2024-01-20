Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $75.74.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

