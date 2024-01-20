Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

