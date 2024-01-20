Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 13,778 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.