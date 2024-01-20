Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 22,595 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

