Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.