Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.