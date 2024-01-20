Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 484.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 292,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

