Piper Sandler Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $581.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $584.00 to $581.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $502.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.