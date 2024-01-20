Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.94.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

