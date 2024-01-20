Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.12. Playtika shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 144,254 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Playtika Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 35,837.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

