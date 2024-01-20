Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.55.
Polaris Trading Up 2.9 %
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
