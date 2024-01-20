PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.