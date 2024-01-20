ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 22,117,429 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
