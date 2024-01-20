ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 22,117,429 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.