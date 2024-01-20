RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Price Performance
RDCM opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 million, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.74. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
