Raymond James & Associates Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 1,314.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Enerplus were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $48,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,403,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $20,622,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enerplus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

