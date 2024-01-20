Raymond James Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEL

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.65. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.