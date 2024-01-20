Raymond James Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Applied Materials stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $168.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

