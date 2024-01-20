Raymond James Lowers Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $24.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.