Raymond James Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.75 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.57.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.518024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

