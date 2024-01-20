Raymond James Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $625.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $545.59.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $612.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $616.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.