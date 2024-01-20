Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

