Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
