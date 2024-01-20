REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $13.71 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.