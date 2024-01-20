Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

