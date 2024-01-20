Rent the Runway’s (RENT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.29.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $120,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,620.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $120,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,620.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,983 shares of company stock worth $331,878. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

