Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ROIC stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

