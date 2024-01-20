Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

