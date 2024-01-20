Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
