Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.